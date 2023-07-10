BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD extends payrolls rally as Treasury yields slip

July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.29% as last week's below-forecast payrolls report maintained downward pressure on Treasury yields and threatened a break of technical support that could accelerate the U.S. currency's retreat.

The slide in Treasury yields - in contrast to rising JGB and bund yields -- hastened after a fleeting attempt to reach last week's 2-year and 10-year peaks by March pre-banking crisis highs. Monday's Fed speakers left the market unable to price in more than one further hike, particularly after a New York Fed survey showed 1-year household inflation expectations fell to 3.8% from 4.1% in May.

Wednesday's U.S. CPI report is the next big U.S. data event, with some discussion that even a minor shortfall could see a sub-5% year-on-year core inflation rate that would inspire doves .

The dollar index is now threatening June's swing low and pivotal 100-week moving average support nearby, a break below which could see 2023's double-bottom tested next.

EUR/USD gained 0.26% to its highest since June's 1.1012 peak on EBS, boosted by 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads surging 9bp. That despite the darkening euro zone investor mood and deflationary China data that suggests China's economy is struggling more than already reported, which could be negative for German businesses.

USD/JPY fell 0.63% on falling Treasury yields, with 10-year JGB yields nearly back up at the BoJ's 50bp cap that might be raised later this year. USD/JPY broke below the uptrend line from May and key supports at 141.75-2.00, leaving the biggest net spec long since January 2018 in the lurch.

Sterling shed early losses, eventually clearing Friday and June peaks at 1.2850/49 and highest since April 2022. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said it was crucial to see the job through of fighting UK inflation, which is currently the highest among the G7.

AUD/USD and USD/CNH fell 0.2% and 0.02%, respectively.

