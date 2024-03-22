BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD erases March gains on broader rate cut pricing

March 22 (Reuters) - The dollar this week rose 1.5% on the yen, 0.74% versus the euro, 1.2% against sterling and 1.7% on the franc, after the BoJ's exit from negative rates offered the yen little support, while the SNB's surprise rate cut and dovish ECB and BoE shifts outweighed the Fed's data-contingent rate cutting projections.

EUR/USD fell 0.49% on Friday, approaching March's 1.7985 low on EBS, with 2- and 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads 23bp more negative than their March 1 tights. Prices are back below the 100- and 200-day moving averages.

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde on Friday told European Union leaders she expected inflation in the region to keep falling, which could support purchasing power, but that investment is needed to increase productivity.

The German Ifo business climate index improved to 87.8 in March, but readings remain far closer to 2009's pre-pandemic low of 79.7 than the 2017 pre-pandemic high at 104.9.

The macro focus now shifts to U.S. core PCE next Friday and the following week's ISMs and employment reports to gauge whether the 21bp of Fed rate cuts in June and 82bp by year-end current priced in are likely.

Sterling's 0.52% fall broke below March's prior 1.2597 low and breached the 200-day moving average at 1.2590. Falling Gilts-Treasury yield spreads are driving the dollar's advance, with 2-year spreads at -0.47% versus this year's +0.10% high last month.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that all meetings are in play, the FT reported. The market now has a June rate cut as a 2:1 favorite.

USD/JPY was down 0.15%, having recovered some of its earlier losses sparked by yet another failed attempt to clear 2023/22's 32-year peaks by 152 barrier options. Two- and 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads weakened 3.6bp and 5.9bp, respectively. EUR/JPY fell 0.62% after hitting its highest since 2008 on Wednesday.

JGB yields mostly consolidated gains made in anticipation of Tuesday's BoJ 10bp rate hike to 0-0.1%. Two-year yields added 1 bp to 0.21%, factoring in possibly two more hikes this year. Longer-term JGB yields remain depressed given the BoJ hasn't reduced QE.

USD/CNH surged 0.77% to its highest since November. Aussie fell 0.78% as USD strength caused derisking.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

