BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD edges higher as markets wrestle with geopolitics

June 26 (Reuters) - The USD index headed toward the NorAm close with a softer bias as heightened geopolitical concerns left U.S. rate sliding following Russia's weekend mutiny, with ruble a key casualty, falling 0.9% to 84.4.

Looking past Russia concerns, market focus shifts to this week's ECB conference in Sintra, with traders likely to parse President Christine Lagarde's speech on Tuesday along with panel comments from her and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and BoJ Kazuo Ueda on Wednesday.

Relative rate expectations and inflation remain key determinants of FX price so any mention or omission of near-term rate expectation will move the market.

A slew of price data this week from the UK, Germany, and Japan may also affect FX, with Friday’s U.S. core PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, one to watch.

EUR/USD was up 0.14% at 1.0911, after trading in a slight 1.0920-1.0887 range as traders stayed on the sidelines after the attempted Russia mutiny and ahead of central bank speakers and upcoming data.

USD/JPY hovered near 2023 highs in early Asia trading, settling down 0.14% at 143.48. USD/JPY fell after Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda mentioned Japan is not pleased with one-sided trading of the yen, though the pair recovered from overnight lows by 142.94, likely awaiting more forceful action.

GBP/USD was ending NorAm +0.02% at 1.2718, consolidating below its falling 10-DMA at 1.2738. The pound rallied from overnight lows below 1.27 for the third time in the last foursessions. The shallow recovery hints at the increasingly offered tone for GBP/USD.

U.S. Treasury yields were a tad soft, the Russia uncertainty stirring a broad flight to quality. Gold also rose 0.14% to $1,924 as investors shrugged off expectations of higher global rates, seeking safety among uncertain geo-politics.

BTC was down 1.2% at 30.1k, bitcoin bid recently as BlackRock and other financial firms embrace crypto trading. BTC support remains firm near $30k.

