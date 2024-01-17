BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD eases as retail data argue against sharp Fed easing

AUD/USD-A 2-month low is hit after upbeat US sales report

USD/CAD bid with UST yield rise; flirts with key Fibo at 1.3516

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The USD index continued its drive higher, gaining another 0.25% on Wednesday after retail sales data affirming comments made the previous day by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that the U.S. should proceed methodically and carefully with rate cuts when the time comes.

UST yields rose 13 to 7bps in the 2-to-5-year space as rate cut expectations continued to diminish. Based on LSEG's IRPR page, rate cut expectations for March have slid from better than 100% earlier in 2024 to 54% now while Dec. 2024 projections have dropped to -140bp from -165bp in early January.

EUR/USD hovered near flat -0.05% at 1.0870 in NorAm afternoon trading. Despite steady euro zone inflation which is expected to delay ECB cuts until H2 2024, euro traders are focused on falling growth, rather than high-for-longer rates.

USD/JPY rallied, rising 0.68% to 148.21, putting in a peak at 148.53, the highest level since Nov. 28 as falling Fed rate cut expectations widen U.S.-Japan yield spreads.

A dialing back of Fed rate expectations, with no sign of the BoJ making a move to normalize rates is likely to keep USD/JPY ticking higher.

GBP/USD rallied off Asia session lows below 1.26, soared nearly a big-figure to 1.2696 after UK CPI came in hotter than expected, diminishing BoE rate cut expectations.

The pound ran into resistance in early NorAm after U.S. retail sales data beats pulled Treasury yields and the dollar higher.

With UK inflation well-above the BoE’s 2% target and core CPI rising above 5% high-for-longer UK rates look set to remain in play despite soft British growth.

Commodity currencies AUD and CAD were soft as well as U.S.-rate spreads widened and commodities oil and copper fell nearly 1%.

Bitcoin fell 2.6% to $42.4k as the flight out of BTC post-spot ETF approvals continue, though the latest dip was not to the benefit of ether, which weakened a similar 3% to $2,527.

