BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD drop again caught by December's low as data awaited

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.25%, correcting some of its sharp recent gains, along with Treasury yields, that followed the recent inflationary U.S. jobs and ISM services reports.

EUR/USD erased early losses that were again caught by December's lows, while the huge jump in Treasury yields from last week's lows also corrected after running into key resistance.

There were no U.S. releases on Tuesday other than the New York Fed's Q4 Household Debt and Credit report that showed increasing signs of stress at the weaker end of the credit range, though overall delinquency rates were still 1.6% lower than in the last quarter of 2019.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted concerns about commercial real estate, but saw them as manageable.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester favored the Fed's recently reiterated position that if inflation continues to recede and other data allow, gradual rate cuts are possible.

The pullback in Treasury yields and the dollar looked more like a technical correction and macro reset before next week's CPI and retail sales reports.

Annual revisions to U.S. CPI due out on Friday will be watched, as last year's revisions erased disinflation gains reported in 2022.

EUR/USD got an early boost from a sharp rise in German industrial orders, though a deeper dive into that data showed the orders surge largely due to a 110.9% spike in aircraft.

Two-year bund yields fell 2.6bp as an ECB poll showed 1-year median household inflation expectations at 3.2% versus 3.5% last.

Sterling rose 0.49% after holding its December lows on Monday. That after UK PMI improved to 52.6 from 51.7 amid a more risk-friendly session led by a China government orchestrated rebound in beleaguering local equities.

USD/JPY fell 0.54%, as its brisk, Treasury yield-led recovery from pre-payrolls lows to just barely beyond January's trend highs came in for a correction.

Two- and 10-year Treasury yields fell roughly 8bp, forcing USD/JPY to begin retracing the 145.9-8.90 3-day surge from Thursday's lows. Futures have pushed back a first likely Fed rate cut from March to May, versus a possible BoJ hike in April as Japanese households struggle with falling real wages.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.