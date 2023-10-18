BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD dragged down by yields spreads, derisking

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.16% on Wednesday, led by EUR/USD and GBP/USD losses, as Treasury yields rose versus bunds and investors sought safety from geopolitical risks.

The drive for safe havens pushed the yen and Swiss franc up more than the dollar, and more so versus high-beta currencies.

EUR/USD fell 0.23% as 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads fell to their most negative since August, and 10-year spreads to their lowest since May 2022, before a late Treasury yield pullback.

The price fall threatens a bearish engulfing daily candle if Wednesday's close is below 1.0560. There hasn't been a close below 1.0500 since the Oct. 3 trend lows session.

Concerns the Israel-Hamas conflict could widen and put energy supplies at risk is more of a threat to euro zone countries that are far more dependent on energy imports than the U.S.

Driving 2-year Treasury yields up toward the middle of the Fed's current 5.25%-5.5% target range are mostly stronger-than-forecast U.S. data and comments from Fed speakers favoring keeping rates elevated for longer while assessing data. Unless the Fed hikes again in January, priced now as a 50% probability, 2-year yields may not have much upside left.

Sterling fell 0.15%, earlier threatening last week's 1.2123 low, on risk-off flows. Unlike EUR/USD, gilt-Treasury yield spreads rebounded on Wednesday after slightly above forecast UK inflation data, but the 12bp rise in 10-year gilts yields merely adds to the UK's economic concerns.

USD/JPY was about flat and remained stuck below the 150 level and 2023's 150.165 high from Oct. 3, as derisking flows supported the yen more broadly. But mostly as USD/JPY traders remain wary about the BoJ and MoF potentially pushing back against further yen weakening toward 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94 and major resistance nearby.

Aussie and other risk-sensitive currencies fell, and the yuan slipped after a brief bounce on above-forecast Chinese data.

Thursday features jobless claims, existing homes sales -- after Wednesday's MBA index tumbled to a nearly three-decade low -- and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments. Wednesday's beige book, from before Oct. 6 NFP double forecast, noted some easing in labor tightness, inflation expectations.

