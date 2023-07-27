BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD down on ECB, US data, USD/JPY on BoJ tweak story

July 27 (Reuters) - The dollar rose in a wild forex market on Thursday, reversing its broad, post-Fed dollar retreat after the the ECB said it was data dependent while and U.S. data beat forecast and the yen surged higher after Nikkei reported that the BoJ will discuss tweaking yield curve control at its meeting on Friday.

Treasury yields were also bolstered by bank regulators' proposal to raise banks capital levels. And euro zone banks saw the ECB make banks' mandatory deposits unremunerated, while also discussing whether to raise reserve requirements.

In the aftermath, EUR/USD fell 0.9%, and below 1.1000 to its lowest since July 11, plunging from Thursday's 1.11495 high on EBS. Two-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads were last down 9bp.

USD/JPY's earlier rebound to 141.30 on EBS was slammed at the falling the 21-day moving average that capped recoveries since Friday's peak.

Since the Nikkei story on the BoJ discussing a less constrictive cap on 10-year JGB yields at Friday's meeting, USD/JPY fell as low as 139.20 and was down 0.5% on the day. Any movement by the BoJ away from its ultra-accommodative policies could be viewed as a prelude to further policy shifts in favor of the beaten-down yen.

What the BoJ does and says after Friday's meeting will reveal how advanced policy change talks are and how much unwinding of yen shorts may follow. The BoJ has not had to defend the current yield caps to any great extent since earlier this year, so a more pliable cap might simply reduce the risk of future QE and re-expansion of its bloated balance sheet.

A clearly hawkish BoJ outcome could see further USD/JPY losses, tempered by 2-year Treasury-JGB yields, last up 10bp and much closer to July's peak.

Sterling fell 0.95% amid the broader dollar rise on surging Treasury yields and the ECB meeting.

Early AUD/USD and yuan gains became losses of 0.7% and 0.26% after the sharp rise in Treasury yields.

Tokyo CPI, euro zone regional CPIs, U.S. core PCE, ECI and Michigan sentiment are out on Friday.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

