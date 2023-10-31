BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD down on data, yen dumped on BoJ disappointment

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.6% led by USD/JPY's 1.6% surge toward 2022's peak as the BoJ's shift out of ultra-easy policies was seen by many as too little, too late in contrast to massive to-date rate hikes from other major central banks.

The dollar gained broader traction after the U.S. employment cost index, home prices and consumer confidence beat forecasts, which drove 2-year Treasury yields 7bp off earlier lows and up 4bp on the day.

EUR/USD fell 0.4% with euro zone inflation and GDP both slightly weaker than forecast and 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads down 4bp on Tuesday.

Earlier EUR/USD gains were faded by the 55-day moving average that also triggered a slide from October's 1.0695 rebound high on the 24th. That as a shift to ECB rate cuts is being priced as more probable than not by April, while a Fed rate cut isn't seen highly likely until July.

That outlook may change somewhat after Wednesday's U.S. ADP, ISM manufacturing, JOLTS and the Fed meetings, but those releases and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are likely to keep the rates-on-hold outlook intact. Friday's employment and ISM non-manufacturing reports are the next key releases.

USD/JPY rose a whopping 1.66% to a new 2023 highs at 151.715 on EBS, nearly at the October 21, 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94 that triggered MoF yen buying and low that day of 144.50. Thus some trader caution on the approach to those highs.

Possible pullback risks are that Treasury-JGB yields spreads have fallen as USD/JPY made new highs and that some longs make take profits on a failure to close above 2022's high. However, a breakout unobstructed by Japan's MoF could make 155.19, the 161.8% Fibo off 2023's base, a potential target, while worsening Japan's imported inflation problem.

USD/CAD rose 0.4% to new 2023 highs after recessionary GDP data. Aussie fell 0.6%, with added pressure from disappointing China factory data that sent USD/CNH up 0.22%, nearly to October's highs.

Oil and copper were lower on global growth risks.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

