BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD down, but bigger USD gains elsewhere, risk-off

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.5% to its highest since July 10, with gains led by weakness in the yen, sterling and tumbling high beta currencies as the haven and relatively high-yielding U.S. currency rallied despite Tuesday's mediocre U.S. data due to worries about growth elsewhere.

Though the U.S. labor market remains tight by historical standards, today's reports showed it continuing to loosen, with the ISM non-mfg employment index and job openings at their lowest in three years and two years, respectively. That, ahead of the non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

The ISM non-mfg report on Thursday, forecast at 53 from June's 53.9, will be watched for any signs that manufacturing is dragging down the much bigger services sector. If the index remains comfortably above the breakeven 50 level while the prices paid index continues to trend down toward 50, the dollar may benefit from views of a soft-landing scenario.

Regardless, U.S. yields are being supported by the $1.007 trln of borrowing the Treasury said on Monday it expected to do in Q3 versus the May estimate near $274bln.

Tuesday's sell-off in high beta currencies began with the RBA disappointing those expecting it to raise rates, leaving AUD/USD with a 1.7% loss.

That as China's mfg PMI fell to 49.2 from 50.5, joining Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam in contractionary territory. USD/CNH's 0.54% gain came amid reports China asked some banks to reduce or delay dollar buying. Moreover, the final euro zone mfg PMI came in at a dire 42.7 versus June's 43.4.

EUR/USD fell a modest 0.27% as markets try to determine if the ECB has one more hike left.

Same can be said for the Fed, though another hike is seen as less probable.

USD/JPY continued its post-BoJ meeting surge, up 0.85% on Tuesday, with little resistance left before June's 145.07 peak versus Friday's 138.05 nadir.

Exacerbating the yen's post-BoJ slide on Tuesday were Japanese ministers saying the BoJ's yield curve tweak wasn't a tightening and was instead meant to make the bank's easy policy more sustainable.

Sterling fell 0.6%, threatening the uptrend line off March and May lows.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

