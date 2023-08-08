BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD dives to key support on China-led risk-off flows

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The dollar index's 0.54% safe-haven driven gain on Tuesday masked much bigger advances versus risk-sensitive currencies in the wake of dour China trade data, Italy's new 40% windfall tax on banks and Moody's cutting credit ratings on 27 U.S. banks.

Adding to pressure on the euro, which is more dependent on Chinese demand than the U.S., was the ECB's June Consumer survey showing inflation over the next 12 month was expected at 3.4% versus 3.9% in the May survey.

That as overall and core euro zone inflation remain over 5% and the market can't fully price in one more ECB hike to 4%. The market sees the Fed's July hike to 5.5% as its last before rate cuts next year.

U.S. overall and core CPI were at 3% and 4.8% in June and are forecast at 3.3% and 4.8% in July this Thursday. The base effect will flip after July from depressing yr/yr comparisons to elevating them, but July's monthly increase is seen steady at a modest 0.2%.

In short, the Fed is much further along in its inflation fight and the U.S. economy is holding up better than the euro zone. Whether the U.S. can pull off a soft landing, as Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker suggested today, remains to be seen, but a hard landing in the euro zone looks more likely.

EUR/USD fell 0.43%, but its 1.0930 lows held the 55-day moving average that also caught last week's lows. Two-year bund-Treasury yield spreads fell about 8bps, but did not reach August's prior lows.

Treasury yields came off their lows in part to prep for Tuesday's portion of an enlarged three-day Treasury refunding and also after Moody's clarified that the U.S. banking sector overall was still strong. But yields fell again after the strong 3-year auction.

Sterling's fell 0.35% after trimming earlier losses.

USD/JPY rose 0.57%, with the yen's safe-haven demand outmatched by the much higher yielding dollar's, particularly after Japanese wage data suggested the BoJ has less scope to reduce its easy policies.

AUD and CNH fell 0.59% and 0.45%, respectively, with USD/CNH clearing a key downtrend line and industrial metals getting slammed on worries about China and global growth.

The focus now shift to Thursday and Friday's U.S. CPI and PPI reports.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.