BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD dips, USD/JPY at new 2024 high on BoJ, pre-Fed

March 19 (Reuters) - The dollar was broadly stronger ahead of Wednesday's Fed meeting and the yen sharply lower after Tuesday's BoJ meeting only ended its negative rates and some ultra-easy policies, but left in place JGB buying operations that are key to keeping yields and the yen deeply depressed.

USD/JPY rose 1.2%, piercing 2024's prior 150.88 high, not far from 2023/22's 32-year peaks at 151.92/94. It did so despite a mild pullback in Treasury yields from Monday's post-CPI and PPI highs by February's highs in position consolidation before Wednesday's Fed events.

Futures have gone from pricing in more than five 25bp rate hikes this year to just 72bp currently. That as some in the market think the Fed's dot plot median could drop to two cuts from December's three. A June cut is only priced as a 60% probability.

Unless Treasury yields begin to trend lower after the FOMC meeting, Treasury-JGB yields spreads will remain attractive enough to keep USD/JPY eyeing 2023/22's peaks.

Core PCE, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, due out on March 29, is the next major data point, followed by March ISMs and employment reports the following week.

Rebounding U.S. single-family housing starts were likely helped by favorable weather and hopes mortgage rates will ease with the Fed later this year.

EUR/USD fell 0.09%, having rebounded from Tuesday's early drop to its second-lowest March low at 1.0835.

Above-forecast German ZEW economic sentiment was tempered by still extremely depressed current conditions and perhaps by much lower EZ Q4 labour and wage costs versus Q3.

The ECB has widely signaled a rate cut is coming in June, though swaps see it as a 66% probability, perhaps given similar uncertainty regarding a Fed cut six days earlier.

Sterling was only marginally lower after bouncing off the uptrend line from February and March lows and the daily cloud top ahead of UK inflation data and the Fed on Wednesday.

USD/CAD sharply trimmed gains that initially followed Canada's much below-forecast inflation data, with Tuesday's 1.3613 high again running into resistance above 1.3600 and below the 61.8% Fibo of its November-December tumble at 1.3623.

Aussie fell 0.43% after the RBA watered down its tightening bias at Tuesday's meeting.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

