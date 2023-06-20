BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD dips on soft German PPI and pre-Powell squaring

June 20 (Reuters) - Last week's dollar and yen slides versus the euro, sterling and other majors after the Fed, ECB and BoJ meetings came in for corrections this week and ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual Congressional testimony Wednesday and Thursday.

Dollar and yen losses, particularly versus high beta currencies, had gotten a bit overdone after the Fed rate hike pause on Wednesday, the ECB still in rate hiking inflation catch-up mode and the BoJ killing speculation it would move away from its extreme easing policies.

An unexpectedly big 1.4% m/m drop in German PPI, with the 1.0% y/y increase the smallest since January 2021, and the euro zone's dwindling current account surplus also weighed early on EUR/USD, as did the initial response to the largest increase in U.S. single-family housing starts in 3 decades.

Of course the 21.7% surge in starts came after they plunged when the Fed began its rapid rate hikes last year. The home building rebound, despite 30-year mortgage rates still near 7%, could induce more Fed tightening. However, home builders and risk-on flows may also be due to expectations the Fed is near the end of tightening.

On that score, and with the market only pricing at most one more Fed hike, Powell's defense this week of the Fed pause will be watched to see if the dollar bullish two added hikes in June's dot plots, or the market's one, is more likely. That after a San Francisco Fed paper suggested supply chain driven inflation should vanish by next year unless there's another shock.

EUR/USD recovered almost all of its early pullback, with the market pricing in two more ECB hikes before a much slower retreat than the Fed.

Sterling fell 0.3%, also off its lows, after its sharp 4.4% surge since late May left it severely overbought and as gilts yields tumbled from near 2022's mini-budget debacle highs.

That with UK CPI on Wednesday and the BoE meeting on Thursday. A 25bp hike with a 28% chance of a 50bp hike are currently priced in, with a total of 137bps of hikes seen before flattening out in Q2 2024.

USD/JPY fell 0.46%, dragged down by Treasury yields. Relatively static JGB yields and some haven demand also saw the yen up sharply versus AUD, GBP and EUR, in that order.

Doubts about the impact of China's latest easing and relations with the U.S. drove USD/CNH up 0.28%.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

