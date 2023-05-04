BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD deterred by derisking despite ECB's hawkish half hike

May 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index was little changed Thursday, masking gains against the euro and losses to the haven yen as derisking due to rising banking and recession threats overshadowed a downshift in the pace of ECB tightening

A day after the Fed left the door open to a pause following another 25bp hike, market apprehension in the face of further central bank tightening combined with economic and financial stability concerns was evident in the diminishing inversion of Treasury and euro zone yield curves.

Markets are worried that even less aggressive monetary tightening might be too much amid rising bank credit tightening in the U.S. and the euro zone, which could force the Fed to slash rates later this year, while the lagging ECB may have less scope to hike.

German exports fell 6.2% in March and German retail sales slid 2.4%. U.S. jobs data on Thursday continued to show softening, while Q1 productivity and unit labor costs were unhealthy, with a fifth consecutive the year-on-year drop in productivity, the longest stretch in records going back to 1948.

The implosion in U.S. regional banks stocks, with the S&P's index now by the 2020's pandemic panic lows, if it persists, could send the rates and risk-driven USD/JPY -- down 0.4% Thursday -- back toward April and March banking crisis lows. Though, those lows were made partly amid speculation the BoJ last Friday would lean hawkish, but they did not.

Nearly a full percent of Fed rate cuts is being priced in by year-end and 2-year Treasury yields fell 18bp, now by 2023's lows. The ECB is only priced to hike 28bp by year-end, with 2-year bund yields down 15bp.

EUR/USD came off its odd post-ECB, risk-off slide to post a 0.4% loss.

Sterling eked out a new trend high, but with only a 0.1% gain on the day.

Friday features U.S. employment data, but attention will remain on banking stress.

