BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD cuts post-Fed, ECB rise on EU data, Fed pushback

Dec 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell 0.87% on Friday after its failed attempt to clear November's highs on the Fed's dovish pivot and the ECB's hawkish hold mid-week, with recessionary euro zone PMI and New York Fed President John Williams's pushback against Wednesday's dovish FOMC conclusion also weighing.

The dollar and Treasury yields got some support from comments by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who said that he sees only two cuts late next year.

Despite attempts to rein in overly dovish market reactions to the Fed meeting that could loosen financial conditions further, perhaps stopping the disinflation trend, the futures market prices a March Fed rate cut as a 76% probability and 2024 cuts totaling 150bp.

Despite the ECB efforts to dissuade excess anticipation of rate cuts, futures see one in March as a coin toss and 150bp by end 2024, like the Fed.

The initial rebound in Treasury yields due to Williams's comments evaporated after U.S. data du jour was mostly weaker-than forecast, including the New York Fed's Empire dive to -14.5 from +9.1 and a modest 0.2% recovery in industrial output from October's downwardly revised 0.9% drop.

S&P Global's December PMIs were a mixed bag of worsening manufacturing versus slightly more positive services.

Sterling fell 0.7%, more than reversing gains supported by UK composite PMI beating forecast versus the euro zone's miss, though here again manufacturing became more negative, while the broader services sector was more positive than forecast.

GBP/USD's post-Fed and BoE meeting rally was capped by 1.2800, with the move past November's peak leaving a bearish divergence from RSIs that could signal consolidation into year-end if 1.2800 isn't closed above soon.

USD/JPY rose 0.2%, but its recovery from the post-Fed pivot plunge to 140.95 and 7.3% November-December dive from the 151.92 double-top by 2022's 32-year highs at 151.94 has so far faltered near the 200-day moving average and 38.2% of 2023's uptrend at 142.53/48 closed below on Thursday.

Eventual Fed rate cuts, in contrast to potential BoJ hikes next year, favors a halving of 2023's uptrend at 139.57, perhaps after oversold conditions get worked off prior to Tuesday's BoJ announcement and year-end.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.