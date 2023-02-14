BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD bulls batted back by US CPI lifting Fed hike pricing

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell slightly on Tuesday, fighting its way back from earlier losses after U.S. inflation data and hawkish comments from most policymakers pushed market projections of future Fed rate hikes to a new peak.

Favoring higher-for longer-rates, services ex-shelter prices, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell has touted as an important core inflation gauge, increased by a vigorous 0.6% on the month.

Meanwhile, services prices as a whole, the dominant sector of the economy by far, climbed 0.6% in January and 7.6% year-on-year, underlining the threat of broad-based inflation gaining a more permanent foothold if the Fed fails to maintain its campaign to subdue price growth.

Market rate-hike pricing of Fed rate hikes rose beyond the Fed's 5.25% median 2023 projection and are now priced to remain above 5% into year end, having been below 4.5% prior to January's outstanding jobs report .

Tuesday's Fed speakers largely affirmed the Fed refrain that the greater risk is failing to raise rates high enough and for long enough to bring inflation toward target in a reasonable period of time.

News that Vice Chair Lael Brainard is leaving to become President Biden's top economic policy adviser could, until she is replaced, skew the Fed somewhat more hawkishly.

EUR/USD rose 0.1% after earlier hitting a 7-day high at 1.0805 on EBS that reversed after retracing 38.2% of February's 1.1034-1.0656 slide. Two-year bund-Treasury yield spreads fell 1.5bp despite 2-year bund yields hitting their highest since 2008.

With ECB rates priced to peak at roughly 3.55% this year and the latest core euro zone core CPI at 5.2% and rising, the euro zone appears well behind the inflation fighting curve versus the Fed. Core U.S. inflation is at 5.6% and drifting lower toward the current 5.25% Fed rate peak. The lag can be explained by the euro zone economy being more susceptible to rate hikes than the U.S.

USD/JPY rose 0.5%, breaching resistance by 133 as new BoJ leadership picks are unlikely to let JGB yields rise as much as yen bulls had hoped .

Wednesday's focus is the expected sharp rebound in U.S. retail sales.

