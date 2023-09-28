BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD bounces after 11-week slide holds 2023's lows

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.37% led by EUR/USD 0.5% rebound, as the deeply oversold key currency pair finally found support by 2023's 1.0482 low from Jan. 6 into month-end, with an assist from a sharp rise in bund-Treasury yield spreads.

That despite German CPI coming in just below forecast and the lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine. Though the ECB has signaled it's likely done raising rates, it's also in the process of unwinding prior QE and bank-supportive policies, while fiscal policy makers in the region grapple with rising costs.

The U.S. also faces fiscal difficulties beyond a potential government shutdown, as the Fed's high-for-longer rates guidance was questioned somewhat by Fed's Austan Goolsbee on Thursday.

U.S. jobless claims were slightly below forecast, though pending home sales imploded 7.1% from July to August, a plunge that suggests September existing homes sales will dive to their lowest in over a decade, according to IFR.

How much of the dollar pullback was due to month-end position squaring following the longest streak of weekly EUR/USD losses since its inception will be apparent next week.

USD/JPY fell 0.2% amid the small drop in Treasury-JGB yield spreads. But with 2-year and 10-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads at 5.05% and 3.85%, respectively, the main thing slowing USD/JPY's advance is fear of Japanese FX intervention.

While the market is mostly focused on 150 being the MoF's intervention trigger point, it might instead be a breakout above 2023's channel top toward 2022's 32-year high at 151.94, similar to what triggered 2022's October interventions.

Japanese officials have said they don't defend specific levels, rather respond to excessive volatility. However, price action has not been particularly volatile recently.

Sterling rose 0.46%, following Wednesday's low marking an 8% slide since July's highs. Two-year gilts-Treasury yield spreads rebounded.

The slight drop in Treasury yields, risk rebound and dollar and oil pullbacks saw AUD/USD rise 1.1% and USD/CNY fall 0.35%.

Friday's data feature Tokyo CPI, Japan jobs, IP and retail sales, euro zone CPI, then U.S. core PCE, income and spending, Michigan sentiment and Chicago PMI.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

