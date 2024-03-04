BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD benefits slightly from market apprehension

March 4 (Reuters) - The USD index traded in a slight 103.72-103.96 range on Monday as investors remained apprehensive ahead of upcoming U.S. data this week -- including non-farm payrolls --Fed Chair Powell’s congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the Fed has some time to be sure inflation returns to target and also thatthere was “pent-up exuberance” in the economy as upside inflation risk that bears scrutiny.

Rate expectations as expressed via SOFR futures on LSEG’s IRPR page indicate little movement in Fed rate cut expectations likely beginning in June and near -80bp for the full year 2024.

EUR/USD rose 0.17% to 1.0860, trading in a slight 1.0867-41 range in NorAm holding near session highs by the afternoon. There is slight EUR/USD risk to the upside ahead of U.S. data and Powell's comments, with traders leaning toward softer data that may hasten rate cuts in H1 2024.

USD/JPY rose 0.24% to 150.50 by NorAm afternoon, holding within a 150.57-32 range. USD/JPY remains dominated by widening Fed-BoJ rate expectations. IMM data released Friday indicated yen shorts at highs not seen since mid-November 2017.

GBP/USD rose 0.36% to 1.2698 nearing the NorAm close. The pound put in a high at 1.2706 in NorAm trading, a touch below the Feb. 22 trend high. GBP/USD was slightly bid owing to expectations the BoE may begin cutting later than the Fed, and keep rates a touch higher owing to well-above target headline and core UK inflation.

Bitcoin traded +7.2% at $67.6k, hitting a new 2024 high at $67.6k earlier in the session. Bitcoin remains well bid on ETF related buying, eying November 2021 all-time-highs by $69k. XAU/USD also firmed, trading +1.6% at 2,117 just below December 2023 highs by 2,135.

