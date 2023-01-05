BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD battered as US jobs data bolsters hawkish Fed

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The dollar was broadly higher Thursday amid a second day of firmer-than-forecast U.S. labor market data that lent credence to the Fed's higher rates for longer guidance markets have been fighting since November.

Thursday's ADP , jobless claims and Challenger layoffs data reinforced Wednesday's dollar-bullish JOLTS and the seemingly odd rebound in the ISM manufacturing employment index .

Meanwhile, due to retreating U.S. demand for imports, the U.S. trade deficit shrunk in November by the most in 14 years .

The final S&P Global services data for December was only marginally less negative than the first estimate , though the employment index was unrevised at 51.4, still in positive territory.

EUR/USD fell 0.7%, initially weakening in line with the retreat in 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads led by the Fed rates ceiling being priced back above 5% with less implied rate cuts after the June peak. Risk-off flows in response to rebounding Fed hike pricing and Treasury yields brought a second wave of dollar demand as a haven, but also pruning of Treasury yields.

Prices made new 2023 lows and fell below the daily kijun support at 1.0565 for the first time since clearing it on Nov. 4.

Sterling fell 1.29% after breaching Tuesday's 1.1900 low at the Nov. 29 pullback low there. The 1.1873 session low is near the 38.2% Fibo of the October-December rise and daily cloud top.

Slightly lower gilts-Treasury yields spreads and derisking weighed, as did concerns about UK inflation becoming entrenched amid the worst worker unrest since the 1980s .

USD/JPY rose 0.49% after slipping from 134.045 highs on EBS that briefly breached the kijun at 133.84, but not the 21-DMA at 134.06. The pullback tracked Treasury yields in response to a drop in U.S. stocks prompted by renewed Fed hike fears.

Calls for a new world order to counter authoritarian regimes from Japan's trade and industry minister also fostered late yen repatriation gains.

Friday features non-payrolls, earnings and ISM services ahead of next Thursday's CPI report.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.