BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD at week's lows on risk aversion, yield spreads

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.2%, as risk-off flows and higher Treasury yields versus bunds, gilts and JGBs favored the haven U.S. currency.

EUR/USD was unable to gain traction from the above-forecast German Ifo readings or the lowest U.S. MBA mortgage purchases reading since 1995, as weak euro zone lending fed recession fears and U.S. rebounded sharply.

Falling U.S. stocks, 10-year Treasury yields rising back toward 5% and higher oil prices helped the dollar, particularly versus risk-sensitive currencies.

EUR/USD fell 0.2% to its lowest since Friday, probing below the 10-day moving average after Tuesday's major bearish rejection from 50% Fibo and 55-DMA resistance.

Prices briefly bounced on reporting that Israel was delaying a ground invasion of Gaza, but risk-off dollar buying resumed as it became clear invasion was not called off and amid signs the conflict could expand.

The more risk-sensitive sterling fell 0.32%, while investors await more UK inflation data to see if it shows the sharp fall the BoE expects into year-end that could hasten a switch to rate cuts.

USD/JPY probed marginally above 150 for the third time this month, forced higher by the renewed rise in already lofty Treasury-JGB yield spreads.

Increasingly shallow pullbacks leave the up trend in a make-or-break position, one that could test the tolerance of Japan MoF's for further yen weakening toward 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94 and the BoJ's willingness to continue QE needed to keep its current 1% 10-year yield cap defended.

Aussie rallied briefly after surprisingly strong Q3 inflation, but fell 0.72% on risk-off flows.

The yuan slipped 0.24% on worries about local governments and the central government limits on their risk taking, which outweighed modest fiscal stimulus announcements.

USD/CAD rose 0.4% to its highest since mid-March after the BoC held rates again and said the path to avoid recession had narrowed, raising questions about the more hawkish BoC versus Fed policy pricing.

Thursday features the ECB meeting, widely seen on hold, then U.S. durable goods, Q3 GDP and core PCE, jobless claims and pending home sales.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

