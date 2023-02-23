BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD at new 7-week lows on inflationary US data, de-risking

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.14% after U.S. jobless claims fell more than forecast and Q4 core PCE rose to 4.3% instead of holding steady at 3.9% as expected .

The data only marginally increased the UST-bund yield spread, though the bund yield curve flattened sharply when the 10-year bund yield tumbled after yet again failing to clear 2022-23 highs by the 61.8% Fibo of the post-GFC to pandemic plunge by 2.56%. The 10-year UST fell less aggressively after yields neared the alluring 4% level.

Derisking and month-end positioning flows benefited the haven dollar and yen. Intraday ranges were skewed a bit by the fleeting rebound in Treasury yields after Thursday's inflationary U.S. data.

But risk-off flows increased as U.S. equities reversed early gains and went negative amid increasing concerns that global central bank tightening to fight inflation may not end well for high-beta assets.

EUR/USD fell 0.2% with little tangible support until 2023's Jan. 6 low at 1.0482 on EBS. If Friday's U.S. January core PCE reading is as high or higher than the 0.4% m/m forecast, and income is up the robust 1% expected, the three additional 25bp Fed hikes now priced in could lean closer to a fourth.

How that impacts stocks and global risk acceptance may be more important for the haven dollar than any added lift in shorter-term Treasury yields.

USD/JPY was marginally lower after eking out a new 2023 high at 135.37 amid the initial rise on U.S. data.

February's Fed-hike-pricing led uptrend now faces key event risks from Friday's Bank of Japan confirmation hearings, Japan CPI and U.S. personals data. That as prices get closer to a cluster of key resistance either side of 137 .

Incoming BoJ leadership's performance at the nomination hearing may help gauge when the bank's yield curve caps might be widened again, though outgoing Governor Kuroda said policy should remain as is.

Sterling has erased Tuesday's sizeable gains with a major 2022-23 double-top formation and falling gilt-UST yields spreads continuing to weigh.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

