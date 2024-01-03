BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD at 12-day lows in post-Fed, pre-NFP correction

AUD/USD-Techs suggest rallies may still get sold

Best USD tech setup vs yen in 9 mos, payrolls key to post-Fed rebound

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.49%, extending its corrective recovery from December's Fed pivot pummeling, despite JOLTS and manufacturing PMI data that roughly fit the soft landing narrative that fueled aggressive 2024 rate cut pricing.

Comments from Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin bolstered the soft-landing view, though he kept the option of rate hikes somewhere on the table in case the current the six-month inflation trend that is now below the Fed's 2% target should unexpectedly reverse.

Fed meeting minutes also stopped short of condoning a hasty unwinding of hikes despite viewing the upside risks to inflation having diminished and a number of officials noting uncertainty regarding how long restrictive policy will be needed, given the downside risks to the economy.

The relatively dovish outlook from Barkin, a centrist voter, the mixed ISM and JOLTS results and 10-year Treasury yields attracting buyers when a 4% handle high was reached slowed the dollar's intraday slide. Though a bounce in short-term Treasury yields after the minutes briefly lifted the dollar again.

Whether the dollar's correction of the post-December 12-13 Fed meeting slide has more room to run is likely tied to Friday's employment and ISM non-manufacturing reports. And if those aren't decisive, the Jan. 11 CPI report could guide Fed and dollar expectations.

The dollar's 2024 rebound is unlikely to extend beyond where it was on Dec. 13 when markets interpreted the Fed and Chair Jerome Powell as signaling the dovish pivot, unless U.S. labor and inflation indicators clearly surprise to the upside.

Futures price a 25bp March Fed cut as a 71% probability, down from about 100% in December, though the 145bp of 2024 cuts is close to the six-cut view since the Fed meeting and core PCE drop.

EUR/USD fell 0.27 to 12-day lows and below the 50% Fibo of December's rise and 21-day moving average. The ECB's first cut in March is at a 64% probability, but with a more aggressive 162bp of easing by year-end. Regional euro zone CPI is out on Thursday.

USD/JPY rose 1% as rebounding Treasury yields have greater impact versus relatively immobile JGB yields, with Japanese markets reopening on Thursday. USD/JPY also has more technical scope to correct the November-December plunge, but will need U.S. data to keep Treasury yields rebounding to get past resistance at 144.58.

Sterling went against the dollar rebound trend, gaining 0.37% with a small bounce in 2-year gilts-Treasury yield spreads, probing back above the 21- and 30-day moving averages broken below on Tuesday.

Risk-off flows and sharp rebound in energy prices left AUD/USD down 0.5% and USD/CAD up just 0.24%.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.