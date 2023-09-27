BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR and GBP specs squeezed out of 2023's dollar shorts

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.55% on Wednesday, advancing toward major technical targets at 107.17, led by EUR/USD's 0.75% fall below 1.0500 and nearly to 2023's 1.0482 lows, as the contrast between better-than-forecast U.S. data and rising euro zone recession risk indications force dollars shorts to run for cover.

Euro zone money supply shrank by the most on record in August, while loans to households and businesses were well below forecast. Falling German consumer sentiment was seen as unlikely to recover this year.

Treasury yields rebounded from an earlier corrective pullback after U.S. durable goods orders beat expectations and Fed's Neel Kashkari said he was unsure if the Fed has hiked enough to bring inflation to target.

Those factors and ongoing risk-off flows fed further dollar gains that now tally roughly 7% versus the euro since July's EUR/USD peak.

EUR/USD, though oversold on daily studies, is on the next technical and positioning precipice, as a sustained breakdown below 2023's 1.0482 low on EBS would likely unnerve what's left of spec longs entered earlier this year, though the first wave of buying came between 2022's 0.9528 low and 1.0400, which is also 50% of 2022-23's advance.

USD/JPY's rise is closing in on the 150 level many suspect Japan's MoF might feel obliged to defend, either with verbal or actual FX intervention.

If 150 is surmounted, last year's 32-year peak at 151.94 on EBS would more likely be defended and an overdue correction could commence.

More important for USD/JPY is whether Wednesday's 7bp rise 10-year Treasury yields to its highest since 2007 continues toward 5% as 10-year JGB yields languish near 0.75%.

Sterling fell 0.35%, and closer to 2023's 1.1805 low after a nearly 8% plunge from July's highs amid doubts about the BoE's inflation fighting credibility.

AUD/USD fell 0.9% amid risk aversion partly tied to China and limited RBA rate hike expectations. USD/NOK fell 0.56% on surging crude oil prices, with Brent rising toward 100.

Thursday features German CPI, U.S. jobless claims, Q2 GDP revisions and pending home sales, with a heavier slate of releases on Friday.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

