BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar's risk-off rebound after bad data looks transitory

April 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded against the euro and most currencies after either nearing or reaching new lows initially in response to much weaker than forecast ADP and ISM non-manufacturing data that then triggered a broader risk-off response that helped the oversold haven U.S. currency.

Profit-taking on short dollar trades was also tempting ahead of Friday's pivotal U.S. employment report and curtailed trading amid religious holidays.

But looking at the haven yen's widespread gains and USD/JPY's limited recovery from Wednesday's post-ISM report lows, it's clear risk aversion levels increased enough to cause the dollar to revert to its traditional haven role.

March ADP and more widely watched ISM non-manufacturing misses, on the heels of disappointing JOLTS and ISM manufacturing reports this week, hint that the economy is cooling, and probably more so since March's banking crisis.

The Fed is no longer favored to hike rates in May and at least three 25bp rate cuts are priced in before year-end, regardless of policymakers' guidance against easing.

EUR/USD fell 0.57% with 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads falling roughly 4bp, after Wednesday's high held just shy of Tuesday's second highest high of the year.

Sterling fell 0.37% after it too was unable to reach Tuesday's 10-month trend highs in response to more poor U.S. data. That's saying something given ISM non-manufacturing at 51.2 versus 55.1 last and 54.5 forecast, new orders plunge from 62.6 to 52.2 and employment off at 51.3 from 54.

USD/JPY fell 0.45% after partly recovering from Wednesday's 130.64 low on EBS, illustrating the yen's greater haven allure and the new 2023 lows in 2-year and 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads driven by tumbling Treasury yields versus JGB yields made relatively immobile by BoJ policies.

Thursday features jobless claims and Challenger layoffs as lead-ins to Friday's jobs report.

