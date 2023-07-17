BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar's recent slide pauses before retail sales report

EUR/USD-Investors waiting for a catalyst

July 17 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.1% as its bounce following last week's tumble -- its biggest drop of the year -- faded as the market prepared for U.S. retail sales on Tuesday to determine whether to resume the disinflation-inspired selloff that has punished it recently.

Though undermined by data showing enough disinflation data to boost bets on rapid Fed easing in 2024 after just one more rate hike of the cycle this month, the dollar had become extremely oversold versus euro, yen, pound and most currencies last week.

It was due for consolidation or a correction, particularly after July Michigan consumer sentiment was stunningly above forecast, hinting that the economy is handling the Fed's 500bp of rate hikes better than feared.

The New York Fed's empire index for July released held up better than forecast, particularly employment and new orders, but it's a second-tier report that only offered Treasury yields and the dollar passing support.

Further faltering China GDP, housing and property developer data released earlier weighed on the yuan and Australian dollar, which fell 0.3% and 0.24%, respectively.

China demand concerns and a Bundesbank warning that Germany's recovery may be weaker than already glum expectations also initially weighed on euro zone yields and EUR/USD and high beta, commodity linked currencies.

EUR/USD rose 0.1% after it fell from Monday's minor new trend high at 1.1249 to Friday's 1.12045 low on EBS before rising toward the day's highs.

The euro has held its huge July gains well considering last week's reports that German wholesale prices fell 2.9% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month and exports fell unexpectedly in May. And with 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads that are 38bp more negative than April's highs.

USD/JPY's recovery was capped again by the uptrend line from March broken below last week, but Monday's range was the first with a higher low and high since the June 30 trend high at 145.07. Above the trendline key hurdles are by 141 and 142.

Sterling fell 0.1% in the run-up to U.S. retail sales and UK CPI on Tuesday and Wednesday.

