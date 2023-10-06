BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar's payrolls rally undone by risk repositioning

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday, surrendering a rapid rally that followed above-forecast non-farm payrolls growth as a mild rise in average hourly earnings and weak household survey job growth undermined sentiment while traders prepared for a long holiday weekend in the bond market.

A rebound in S&P e-minis from key 200-day moving average support followed by a sharp rally also diminished the dollar's safe-haven appeal.

The dollar and Treasury yield uptrends were overbought coming into Friday's event risk, which had left both ripe for profit-taking.

Treasury yields remained up 6-7bp on the day but well off their highs. The 10-year yield peak at 4.887% barely breached Wednesday's 16-year high at 4.884% and 2-year yields fell back before reaching October and September's highs.

EUR/USD rose 0.39%, with a 1.0600 high on EBS made after its earlier post-payrolls dive below Thursday's lows to 1.0482. The rebound came despite 10-year bund-Treasury yield spreads getting 6bp more negative, as position squaring and risk-on flows prevailed.

However, USD/JPY rose 0.57%, more closely tied to rising Treasury yields while the BoJ maintains its -0.1% policy rate, and with the yen also in less demand as a haven currency amid the squaring of risk-off trades, as seen in much higher yen crosses Friday.

USD/JPY held up well due to 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads above 5% and despite Tuesday's nasty 150.165-147.30 plunge after surpassing 150 for the first time since last October's 32-year peak at 151.94 triggered major MoF FX intervention selling.

Sterling rose 0.44%, nearly reaching last Friday's 1.2271 rebound high. Cable's recovery from oversold pressures is also benefiting from a seasonal risk-on bias.

Aussie gained 0.38% after its initial post-payrolls plunge to 0.6312 was scooped along with equities. The 0.6394 high on Friday is at the daily tenkan.

The data focus next week will be U.S. PPI and CPI on Wednesday and Thursday.

