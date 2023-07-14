BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar's June rout stalls to digest gains, new data

July 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index edged higher on Friday, consolidating a 2.3% weekly and 2.96% monthly plunge after Fed Governor Christopher Waller favored more rate hikes and July Michigan sentiment surged 12.7% to its highest since September 2021.

The oversold index was bolstered by a 14bp rise 2-year Treasury yields and also found channel support.

This year's prior key lows at 100.80/78 are now major hurdles unless upcoming U.S. data dim the disinflation and soft-landing views bolstered by June CPI and PPI reports.

That benign Fed and economic outlook sparked major risk-on flows this week, but AUD/USD, a top risk proxy, was unable to clear June's peak with this week's 2.3% rebound.

EUR/USD was about flat after roughly 1% gains made on Thursday and Wednesday. The new 1-1/2 year high at 1.12445 on EBS came despite 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads falling 9bp.

China's government efforts to boost domestic growth, keep foreign investors from fleeing and international companies from reducing dependence on China are being watched as part of recent risk-on flows that have hobbled the dollar.

The deeply oversold USD/JPY rose 0.5% after reaching key downtrend objectives earlier on Friday. Prices got above resistance at 139, which if closed above could see a further retracement of July's enormous 3.9% plunge.

That ahead of the U.S. retail sales report on Tuesday and Fed and BoJ policy announcements on July 26 and 28. A 25bp Fed hike remains priced in before roughly 100bp of cuts by next July. A BoJ 10-year JGB yield cap rise is being hedged against with yields now almost up to the current 50bp cap.

Sterling's febrile 3.1% July rise slipped 0.23% after holding below Thursday's 1.3144 peak pre-weekend and Wednesday's UK inflation report. That after the OBR explained why high UK inflation will not help public finances and the government made its final pay rise offer to end months of crippling public sector strikes.

