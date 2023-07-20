BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar's July dive unwinds as US data lifts rates, derisking

July 20 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.6% after supportive jobless claims and Philly Fed sent Treasury yields spreads over bunds, JGBs and gilts closer to July's highs, and risk-off response to the higher-for-longer Fed rates outlook hit risk, adding a haven bid to the U.S. currency.

Adding to the risk-off response was that the surge in Treasury yields went further out the curve, with 5-year yields up almost 13bp versus 8bp for the 2-year and 11bp for the 10-year. That stiffer competition for higher risk equities left the Nasdaq down about 2% ahead of the close.

The setup for the dollar's recovery this week was early July's excessive dive on U.S. disinflation hopes, even though core PCE, the Fed's preferred measure, has held steady at 4.6-4.7% all year.

Fueling the dollar's gains were BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda dashing speculation of tightening at next week's meeting, an ECB hawk Klaas Knot sounding doubtful about the need for more than one hike and below forecast UK CPI trimming BoE rate hike pricing.

EUR/USD fell 0.67% on Thursday, coming closer to April's 1.1096 swing high. That as Germany is seen in the throes of its worst real estate crisis in decades. And with concerns regarding whether China's latest efforts to prop up the yuan, up 0.67% on Thursday, and economic growth will be successful.

Sterling sank 0.6%, taking out Wednesday's 1.28675 low at 50% of the huge June-July rise. UK retail sales out on Friday will be the next test for waning BoE rate hike pricing and the pound.

USD/JPY gained 0.33%, clearing large 140 expiries, but not the 50-day moving average by the 140.50 EBS high. There's some caution before Friday's Japan CPI report, but Ueda's steady policy outlook, weakening Japanese exports, government growth forecasts and likely less fiscal stimulus argue in Ueda and yen bears' favor.

AUD/USD's earlier gains on solid jobs data and PBoC action to weaken USD/CNY were trimmed to a 0.16% rise amid dollar gains and derisking.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.