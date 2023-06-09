BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar up vs euro, low yield havens, off vs high betas

June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index rebounded for a 0.2% gain with Treasury yields as the dive following Thursday's surprise surge in jobless claims was consolidated ahead of Tuesday's CPI report and the Fed, ECB and BoJ meetings the following three days.

The index, which is dominated by EUR/USD, found support by the thick daily cloud's top, while EUR/USD's rally Thursday stumbled ahead of its daily cloud base and 100-day moving average.

EUR/USD's 0.31% loss on Friday and USD/JPY's 0.27% gain were attenuated by sterling's 0.15% gain, with BoE rates seen overtaking the Fed's later this year.

The rebound in Treasury yields from the jobless claims driven pullback was also aided by prepping for Treasury's $72bln of issuance on Monday.

Yields and the dollar dipped briefly after Canadian jobs data was well weaker than forecast, which injected some uncertainty about the BoC's mostly unexpected rate hike this week.

It also raises fresh questions about the surprise RBA hike this week and whether the apparent hawkish drift in central bank policy will encourage the Fed to hike rates next week -- rather than skipping, as is widely expected -- or to keep borrowing costs elevated longer.

Since the banking and debt ceiling crises receded and May payrolls trampled forecasts, the market has priced out roughly a full percent of Fed cuts by year-end.

A June skip and final 25bp hike in July remain mostly priced in. As are two more 25bp ECB hikes, four more BoE hikes and one to two more BoC and RBA increases, though BoC tightening prospects softened after Friday's jobs report. And no near-term BoJ tightening is expected.

Key now are CPI and Wednesday's Fed events to judge what might be left of the U.S. rate hike cycle.

Beyond that the market has to discern whether surging JOLTS and or a rising jobless rate, ISM employment indexes sub-50 and surging Challenger layoffs and jobless claims is a better Fed policy and dollar guide.

May overall and core CPI are forecast to fall to their lowest year-on-year since December 2021 and April 2021, respectively.

