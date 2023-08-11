News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar up for fourth-straight week led by yen's fall

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

August 11, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Moody's replaced with Fitch in third paragraph

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar managed a modest gain on Friday as Treasury yields from 2- to 10-year tenors surged 7-10bps on waning expectations for eventual Fed cuts and concerns inflation will not dissipate as quickly as hoped.

The dollar index is probing key resistance that has confounded a breakout toward June's highs this month.

Treasury yields are also biased higher on risk U.S. fiscal imbalances will increase. That after the recent Fitch downgrade of U.S. debt and a surprise surge in how much the government says it will need to borrow.

Treasury yields rose on Thursday and Friday after seemingly sedate U.S. CPI and modestly higher PPI, along with slightly softer Michigan sentiment. Consumers' 1-year inflation expectations fell 0.1% again to 3.3%. Normally this data would not be greeted with sharply higher Treasury yields.

EUR/USD fell 0.3% and is nearing the 55-day moving average that caught August's prior slides, now by 1.0940. Bund yields were also sharply higher, but risk aversion in European and Chinese markets favored the dollar.

USD/JPY rose modestly, but its uptrend is so far stymied by June's 2023 high at 145.07 and worries Japan's MoF may want to keep the yen from falling below 145 again; a level it previously defended.

Actual FX intervention looks less likely near current levels given the sharp drop in Japan CPI from December's 10.2% peak.

Sterling rose 0.12%, but was well off Friday's highs scored after above-forecast UK GDP sent gilt yields skyward, including a roughly 20bp surge in 10-year yields. Pricing in of two more 25bp BoE hikes became embedded from December through June.

The downside for the pound is that higher for longer rates and yields are headwinds for the economy.

USD/CNH rose 0.22% on imploding Chinese bank loans, that as the government looks to patch local government financing holes.

AUD/USD fell 0.25% to its lowest since June 1.

Tuesday's U.S. retail sales is the next major release.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.