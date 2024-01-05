BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar taken for wild ride to nowhere on clashing US data

USD/JPY-Hits key topside target on jobs beat pre-ISM slide, close is key

Sterling slides from post-ISM high 1.2771 as UST yields resume rise

AUD/USD-Post-ISM rise unravels as UST yields rise in NorAm afternoon

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The dollar index headed toward Friday's close nearly flat, belying big intraday swings spawned by bullish U.S. employment and bearish ISM non-manufacturing reports.

That data leaves unresolved how soon and by how much the Fed will cut rates this year, increasing focus on the Jan. 11 CPI report.

The payrolls were again above forecast but built on a pattern of downward revisions. But December's 46k beat was big, the jobless rate held steady instead of increasing 0.1% as forecast and average hourly earnings rose 0.4% month-on-month again versus the 0.3% forecast.

All had to be weighed against a big drop in the ISM non-manufacturing employment index to a contractionary 43.3 from 50.7, the lowest since July 2020. New orders softened to 52.8 from 55.5. Prices paid at 57.4 from 58.3, though, remains inflationary.

Short-term Treasury yields were about flat following early sharp rises and dips into negative territory on the disparate data.

Futures are back to favoring a March Fed rate cut, but probabilities remain well off the 100% in late December. The market prices in 137bp of cuts by year end, up about 7bp from Friday's lows but below the full six rate cuts seen after December's dovish Fed meeting.

EUR/USD is back by flat after a sharp rebound from its fleeting dive to 1.0877 by the uptrend line from November and December lows and 38.2% Fibo of the October-December advance. But the subsequent rebound to 1.09985 session highs on the ISM miss found sellers ahead of 1.1000.

USD/JPY rose slightly, well off its post-payrolls surge to 145.98 that ran into major 50% Fibo resistance and then got sideswiped by the dovish ISM report.

Friday's 143.80 low held 38.2% of the 140.27-5.98 recovery.

Focus into Friday's close is on whether prices close above the 38.2% Fibo of the November-December dive at 144.72 and the 144.95 Dec. 19 weekly on-close pivot point. Doing so would keep the 50% Fibo and Dec. 13 dovish Fed meeting day's highs at 146.09/6.00 in play.

If not, the 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Fibos of the 140.17-5.98 rise at 143.80/12/2.45 are next if the CPI is below forecast.

Sterling gained 0.4% as gilts yields rose more than Treasury yields, but prices remain roughly in the same higher range achieved after the December Fed and BoE meetings.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.