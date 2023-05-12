BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar surges to highest in a month as Fed risks repriced

May 12 (Reuters) - The dollar index extended recent gains on Friday, tracking rising Treasury yields, after University of Michigan data showed inflation expectations remained elevated, sideswiping a market that had priced in aggressive Fed rate cuts in H2 earlier this week, despite repeated Fed warnings to the contrary.

The May Michigan consumer sentiment index plunged to 57.7 from 63.5, well below the 63.0 forecast. The drop to a 6-month low was led by the expectations dive to 53.4 from 60.5. But sentiment readings are not well correlated with U.S. consumer spending, the April update of which is out on Tuesday, thus the rise in Treasury yields focused on sticky inflation.

The sharp drop in sentiment comes as U.S. regional banking indexes slipped back toward crisis depths and as the debt ceiling standoff forced 1-month Treasury yields 1% above 1-year yields.

EUR/USD fell 0.56% after breaking below the 38.2% retracement of the March-April banking crisis led rise and the uptrend line across November and March lows.

A bout of well-below-forecast German and euro zone data recently versus still relatively tight U.S. labor data, along with overbought charts and net spec long positioning, are weighing on EUR/USD.

But this week's slide has been accelerated demand for the dollar as a safe haven.

Even the previously preferred haven yen fell sharply on Friday, with USD/JPY gaining 0.85% to its highest in six days, as rising Treasury yields turbo-charged the risk-off recovery from Thursday's key support swing low.

Sterling fell 0.52%, extending its slide from Wednesday's 1-year high at 1.2679 to probe the December and January peaks by the 61.8% Fibo of 2022's downtrend at 1.2442, with 2-year gilt-Treasury yield spreads down 13bp from Wednesday's close.

Tuesday's busy day for U.S. data includes retail sales, industrial production and the NAHB housing index, though debt ceiling and bank angst are ongoing concerns.

