BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar slides on recession fear, renewed bank angst pre-Fed

May 2 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Tuesday, reversing early gains after below-forecast JOLTS and plummeting U.S. regional bank stocks sent Treasury yields tumbling and Wall Street in broad retreat on renewed recession risk.

The dollar's losses were largely against the haven yen, euro and Swiss franc, while high beta currencies fell in the dash for safety. Even AUD/USD's over 1% gains following the RBA's surprise rate hike on Tuesday were heavily trimmed.

USD/JPY fell 0.57% after nearly reaching March's pre-bank crisis highs, as year-end Fed funds pricing was chopped by 20bp, with over 60bp of cuts expected after Wednesday's widely expected 25bp hike.

USD/JPY's slide came as the S&P regional banking index fell roughly 7% to its lowest since May 2020 in the throes of the pandemic.

EUR/USD recovered back above its 21-day moving average from risk-off lows at 1.0940 on EBS to a roughly 0.2% gain, despite disappointing euro zone bank lending data, the first fall in core inflation since January 2022 and an unexpectedly large 2.4% drop in German retail sales.

European stocks and banks were also under pressure, but not as much as in the U.S.

The more risk-sensitive sterling probed Thursday's lows before recovering to a 0.2% loss. The BoE is priced to hike 25bp next week, but odds of two follow-on hikes waned.

Brent and WTI tumbled roughly 5% amid weakening global growth concerns that left USD/NOK up 0.64% and USD/CAD up 0.6%. The haven yen was broadly stronger, only losing ground to the Swiss franc amid rampant repatriation flows.

The focus now shifts to Wednesday's ISM non-manufacturing and ADP releases prior to the afternoon Fed events. The Fed will also have the Q1 loan officer survey Wednesday and ongoing banking concerns to ponder beyond inflation and labor data.

