News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar slides on recession fear, renewed bank angst pre-Fed

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 02, 2023 — 02:48 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Tuesday, reversing early gains after below-forecast JOLTS and plummeting U.S. regional bank stocks sent Treasury yields tumbling and Wall Street in broad retreat on renewed recession risk.

The dollar's losses were largely against the haven yen, euro and Swiss franc, while high beta currencies fell in the dash for safety. Even AUD/USD's over 1% gains following the RBA's surprise rate hike on Tuesday were heavily trimmed.

USD/JPY fell 0.57% after nearly reaching March's pre-bank crisis highs, as year-end Fed funds pricing was chopped by 20bp, with over 60bp of cuts expected after Wednesday's widely expected 25bp hike.

USD/JPY's slide came as the S&P regional banking index fell roughly 7% to its lowest since May 2020 in the throes of the pandemic.

EUR/USD recovered back above its 21-day moving average from risk-off lows at 1.0940 on EBS to a roughly 0.2% gain, despite disappointing euro zone bank lending data, the first fall in core inflation since January 2022 and an unexpectedly large 2.4% drop in German retail sales.

European stocks and banks were also under pressure, but not as much as in the U.S.

The more risk-sensitive sterling probed Thursday's lows before recovering to a 0.2% loss. The BoE is priced to hike 25bp next week, but odds of two follow-on hikes waned.

Brent and WTI tumbled roughly 5% amid weakening global growth concerns that left USD/NOK up 0.64% and USD/CAD up 0.6%. The haven yen was broadly stronger, only losing ground to the Swiss franc amid rampant repatriation flows.

The focus now shifts to Wednesday's ISM non-manufacturing and ADP releases prior to the afternoon Fed events. The Fed will also have the Q1 loan officer survey Wednesday and ongoing banking concerns to ponder beyond inflation and labor data.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.