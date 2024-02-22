BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar shed early losses, rose vs yen on decent US data

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The dollar index recovered to flat from an earlier three-week low led by risk-on flows hurting the haven dollar, after U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell, outweighing comparisons between slightly above forecast composite euro zone and UK flash PMIs versus a below forecast U.S. composite PMI reading.

Flash PMIs, which today included further weakening in Japan's recessionary readings, tend to get less weight from markets than so-called hard data, such as today's historically very low initial jobless claims. In fact, prior to 2018, last week's initial claims were the lowest since 1969.

And January U.S. existing homes sales beat forecast with a 3.1% rise to their highest since last August. The report showed the sensitivity to mortgage rates that had dipped from late 2023 highs.

Equity markets globally were led higher by more extraordinary quarterly results from Nvidia at the crux of the AI usage expansion.

Fed meeting minutes and subsequent and anticipated Fed speakers comments, along with today's data have futures pricing in a first Fed cut in June at just a 67% probability, with only 80bps of cuts by year-end, now by the December Fed's 75bp dot plot and half of what had recently been expected.

The ECB's first rate cut is expected in June, six days before the potential first Fed cut, and with 90.4bps of cuts priced in by year-end.

With Germany's composite PMI dropping to 46.1 from 47 versus 47 forecast, EUR/USD's drop to flat from its second-highest price this month makes sense.

The focus now shifts to the Feb. 29 U.S. January core PCE, income and consumption report that is forecast at 0.4%, 0.5% and 0.3% versus 0.2%, 0.3% and 0.7% in December. Considering January retail sales fell 0.8%, a 0.3% consumption rise would be ok.

Sterling rose 0.15% with help from UK PMIs and just 59bps of BoE rate cuts priced for this year, but it was well off Thursday's 1.2710 high by 61.8% of its Dec-Feb chop lower.

USD/JPY rose 0.2% on the back of rising Treasury-JGB yields spreads and global risk-off flows weighing more on the yen than the dollar. But also as scope for BoJ policy normalization is narrowing amid darkening Japanese economic data, leaving rebounding Treasury yields driving prices back toward 2024's highs.

And if PCE and February employment data are firm, 2023/22's 32-year peaks at 151.92/94 will be in play, threatened only by Japanese intervention risk, seen modest vs 2022's usage, and extreme spec long positioning.

Japan CPI is out on Tuesday, with core forecast at 1.8% yr/yr (below the BoJ's 2% target) vs 2.3% last.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

