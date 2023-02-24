BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar rises toward 2023's highs on hot data, Fed hike fears

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose roughly 0.6% and is almost back at 2023's peak after another round of inflationary U.S. data forced Fed hike pricing to new trend highs, sending stocks and riskier currencies sharply lower versus the haven dollar.

USD/JPY's 1.3% rise Friday got started with comments overnight from incoming BoJ leaders that doused residual expectations of the central bank quickly lifting its cap on JGB yields , particularly in light of Friday's report showing Japanese inflation hitting 41-year highs .

The real fireworks for USD/JPY began after U.S. PCE -- a Fed favored inflation gauge -- and personal consumption rose much more than forecast .

At this writing, the 2-year UST yield is up 13.3bps, 82bps of further Fed hikes are priced by July and rates seen at least at 5.25% at year's end compared to below 4.5% just a few weeks ago.

Fairly hawkish comments from Fed's Mester , Jefferson and Bullard helped solidify the uptrend in Fed hike pricing.

But that tighter monetary policy outlook, that Bundesbank President Nagel earlier espoused for the ECB , triggered slides in riskier assets and currencies, while favoring the haven dollar.

EUR/USD fell 0.47% with its fall cushioned slightly by bund yields also soaring and the S&P 500's fall so far finding a foothold at the pivotal 200-day moving average at 3,940. That as EUR/USD got closer to 2023's 1.0482 trough.

Sterling slid 0.59%, threatening February's 1.1913 low, struggling with both lower gilt-UST yield spreads and risk-off flows.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar sank 1.2%, while the offshore yuan tumbled 0.9% against the U.S. dollar, its second biggest loss of the year.

Next week features February U.S. manufacturing and non-manufacturing ISMs on Wednesday and Friday as benchmarks against recent hot January data, particularly in services. The heavily scrutinized U.S. employment report will oddly be released on the second, not first, Friday of the month.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.