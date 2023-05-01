BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar rises on ISM beat, FRC deal pre-Fed, ECB and key data

May 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index gained 0.45% on inflationary ISM data and U.S. bank crisis relief via JPM's buying of FRC, with both bolstering expectations of a Fed rate hike on Wednesday and slightly higher probability of one more in June.

The dollar index rise cleared the daily kijun and 30-day moving average hurdles by 102, threatening to reverse the downtrend precipitated by the U.S. banking crisis. That slide was led by USD/JPY's rates and risk-off driven dive. But USD/JPY soared Monday toward March's peak, extending sharp gains following Friday's dovish BoJ meeting.

EUR/USD fell 0.4% after testing the 21-day moving average at 1.0965 by Friday and last week's 1.09625/60 lows. A close below the 21-DMA would increase the risk of an overbought top triggering a bigger correction of the March-April bank crisis driven rally.

That's more likely if U.S. JOLTS on Tuesday and Wednesday's ISM non-manufacturing and ADP reports favor a more hawkish Fed that afternoon and beyond -- and if Friday's jobs data are firmer than forecast.

IMM specs are the most net long EUR/USD since November 2020, expecting Fed rate cuts to begin while the ECB continues to hike later this year. Whether that trade is too crowded remains to be seen. Some see H2 Fed rate cuts as quite unlikely.

USD/JPY hit its highest since the March 8 pre-bank crisis peak at 137.90, last up 0.8% and well above the 200-DMA at 137.01.

Sterling's post-ISM slide left it with a 0.6% loss but still safely above Friday's lows by the 21-DMA.

