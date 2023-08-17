BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar rise probes 2023's downtrend reversal point

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The dollar held slightly firmer on Thursday after touching a two-month high of 103.59 that brushed up against 2023's downtrend line across March and May peaks, with a breakout above dependent on Treasury yields pushing past their nearby post-GFC and pandemic peaks.

The dollar fell earlier on USD/CNH's sharp drop, last down 0.30%, amid Chinese state banks selling that spilled over into other dollar pairings. That drop was extended a bit by a short-lived pullback in shorter-term Treasury yields.

Yields and the dollar recovered as didn't favor lower rates.

A broader dollar advance is likely tied to whether 2- and 10-year Treasury yields can clear their post-pandemic peaks at 5.125 and 4.338%, respectively.

Most U.S. data since the last Fed meeting showed demand holding up well, the labor market remaining tight by pre-pandemic standards and inflation continuing to retreat, but still some way above the Fed's 2% target.

Meeting minutes released on Wednesday reinforced the view that the Fed is increasingly data dependent, though mostly focused on tackling inflation and taking care not to signal early rate cuts. The market prices in one further 25bp hike as a 34% probability, followed by at least 100bp of cuts next year.

But the 2-10-year Treasury yield curve has become 41bp less inverted since July's wide as U.S. major macro factors are seen dimming the prospect of yields returning to post GFC and pre-pandemic lows.

EUR/USD fell 0.13%, making new trend lows after a brief intraday bounce, leaving prices entirely below the daily cloud and nearer to late June lows.

Sterling's early gains evaporated amid its third straight day with higher lows and highs on the back of this week's inflationary UK data raising the risk of the BoE hiking rates at least another 75bp to 6%. But higher Treasury yields lifted the dollar and fed risk-off flows pre Friday's UK retail sales.

USD/JPY fell 0.1%, but made an eighth straight day with higher highs and lows, its longest streak since just before October's BoJ intervention-driven collapse from 32-year highs. No sign of intervention thus far before Friday's Japan CPI report.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.