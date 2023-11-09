BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar rebounds as US yields rise after bond auction

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index was little changed on Thursday until rising with Treasury yields after the 30-year bond auction, while investors looked ahead to next Tuesday and Wednesday's CPI and PPI reports that will inform the Fed's current data-dependent policy.

Thursday's continued claims, though still historically quite low, again rose more than forecast, tending to affirm the much softer-than-forecast October employment report.

That didn't stop the recovery in Treasury yields that seems more focused on the risk of rising government debt issuance outstripping demand.

Thirty-year Treasury yields initially soared 15bp post-auction, with 10s and 2s up 9bp and 3bp last ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance.

EUR/USD fell 0.15%, testing the recent buying on dips there on hopes the Fed's tightening cycle will begin to reverse by mid-2024. That despite euro zone economic data so far remaining much weaker than U.S. data.

USD/JPY rose slightly, but was running into resistance above 151, including from key weekly range top targets that haven't both been closed above since the Fed's first rate hike in March 2022.

With the market pricing in the Fed's next likely move being a rate cut in mid-2024 and 2023/22 price peaks at 151.74/94, the latter a 32-year high the MoF would likely defend, major gains could need next week's U.S. CPI and PPI data to be substantially hotter than forecast.

Sterling fell 0.16% even after Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Thursday that it was essential interest rates stay at their current level in order to tame inflation, in a shift in tone from earlier in the week when he discussed possible cuts next year.

USD/CNH bounced further away from the 100-day moving average support tested after Friday's weak payrolls, in part as skepticism persists regarding Beijing's attempts to deal with soaring youth unemployment and a beleaguered property sector, but mostly on the rebound in Treasury yields.

