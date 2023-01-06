BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar plunges broadly as US data crush Fed hike pricing

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 1.1% on Friday after extremely weak ISM services data and easing wage pressures in an otherwise strong employment report sent Treasury yields tumbling and stocks soaring on much lower Fed rate pricing.

Two-year Treasury yields fell 18bp, heaping pressure on the dollar, which was exacerbated by the risk-on response to the repricing of the rates market dimming demand for the dollar as a haven.

EUR/USD rose 1.1% as 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads surged 11bp, almost reaching December's peaks. Bund 2-year yields were nearly unchanged after euro zone core CPI unexpectedly climbed to 6.9% from 6.6% in November versus the 6.5% forecast .

EUR/USD's 1.0482 low on EBS held above mid-November's swing high and 23.6% Fibo of the October-December rise at 1.0481/76. The pair still faces major resistance from December's high and the 61.8% of 2022's slide at 1.0737/44. That might be cleared if Thursday's U.S. CPI maintains the recent softening trend.

Sterling rose 1.5%. Its stronger correlation to risk acceptance added loft, but the 2% surge from Friday's lows failed to clear the recent thicket of range highs by 1.2100 or the 21- and 30-day moving averages and kijun at 1.2119-44. That after the biggest UK house prices fall since the financial crisis .

USD/JPY got to the threshold of a bullish breakout before it fell 1% on Friday's U.S. data. Prices are now closer to Thursday's 131.69 low on EBS . Given the BoJ limits movement in JGB yields, USD/JPY remains highly correlated to Treasury yields and the dollar index.

Robbed of a bullish breakout above 134.80 Fibo resistance by Friday's 134.78 rebound high, the focus is back on Thursday's U.S. CPI, the weekly cloud top and the trend lows at 129.65/51.

The Australian dollar and yuan gained 1.8% and 0.95%, aided by Chinese efforts to revive growth this year.

