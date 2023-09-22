BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar on 10-week gain, slows as central banks priced in

Corrects to insert dropped word in lead

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose modestly, chalking up a 10th consecutive week of gains, as September policy updates from major central banks were factored in, including Friday's BoJ decision to keep ultra-easy policies going.

The index brushed up against 2023's March peak as EUR/USD and cable hit their lows after a slew of recessionary European PMI data, while USD/JPY was already nearing Thursday's 2023 peak after the BoJ avoided any indication of becoming less accommodative.

The U.S. S&P Global composite PMI for August was at 50.1 versus 50.2 in July, kept above the line separating expansion from contraction by an unexpected bounce in manufacturing and smaller miss in services. Though dreary, the U.S. readings glittered compared to the euro zone composite at 47.1.

Regardless, Treasury yields, and the dollar, gave back some of this week's outsized gains in consolidative fashion, even amid hawkish Friday Fed speakers.

EUR/USD was last down 0.15%, well off Thursday and Friday's 1.0617/15 trend lows on EBS that failed to breach the 38.2% Fibo of the 2022-23 recovery at 1.0608. Prices were a bit oversold and flirting with a 10th straight weekly fall and cushioned slightly by 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads 19bp above August's lows.

Sterling fell 0.45%, still dazed by the BoE's first rate hike hold since 2021 on Thursday, and Friday's UK PMI composite at 46.8, well below forecast and July's 48.6 reading. Sterling's rout raises the risk that spec longs could be forced to exit if the bleeding isn't stanched soon.

USD/JPY rose 0.5% with the Fed signaling rates remaining higher for longer and the BoJ unable to predict exiting its NIRP. Prices remain by Thursday's 148.465 peak for 2023, with a run at the potentially pivotal 150 level delayed by Friday's pullback in Treasury yields.

Regarding MoF risk, defending the 150 line in the sand would only fit intervention criteria if prices suddenly surged there, as volatility levels are quite low and nowhere near excessive.

High-beta currencies bounced in response to Treasury and gilts yields falling.

Into month-end the focus will be on the pending U.S. government shutdown, the UAW strike and PCE data on Sept. 29th.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

