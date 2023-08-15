BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar near flat after dizzying response to China, US data

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The dollar held marginally lower in late U.S. trade on Tuesday, failing to maintain gains after a slew of dire Chinese data and PBoC rate cuts sent USD/CNH closer to 2022's peak and a stellar U.S. retail sales report.

The retail sales report produced a reflexively bullish dollar response as 2- and 10-year Treasury yields rose near their pandemic peaks and attracted buyers, though this was quickly undone as bargain bond buying took over, sending yields down 10-12bp.

The price action in the bond market had the hallmarks of a short squeeze, which subsided with the help of hawkish comments from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and thus helped to stabilize the dollar.

The dollar index was already in a corrective pullback after Monday's rally failed to surpass July's peak or the downtrend line across 2023's highs.

Skewing trading against the dollar was UK basic wage growth hitting a record high, suggesting the BoE has more hiking to do, though the rest of that report showed a weakening labor market.

Sterling retained a 0.24% gain after coming off highs by the 55-day moving average, with UK CPI on tap on Wednesday and the dollar recovering from its odd post-sales report slide.

EUR/USD also shed most of its earlier gains. German ZEW beat forecast on brighter expectations, but the current situation index tumbled to its lowest since 2022's lows. And unless China's rate cuts and other stimulus support growth soon, German exporters face a stiff headwind.

USD/JPY was about flat after recovering from Tuesday's lows by June's prior 2023 peak at 145.07, led by Treasury yields. New trend highs were limited by a trendline across July and August peaks.

Lingering wariness regarding MoF and BoJ yen defense risk remains a factor after officials reiterated on Tuesday they were focused on the rate of the yen's fall, rather than a specific level, and on whether macroeconomics justified any moves.

AUD and CAD fell 0.35% and 0.22%, respectively, amid derisking flows and despite above-forecast Canada CPI, as that was largely due to the base effect.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

