BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar mixed in choppy consolidation pre-CPI, Fed

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The dollar index was steady ahead of this week's key central bank meetings, amid choppy consolidation of euro and sterling gains versus a yen fall and China-related currencies slipping on worries waning zero-COVID restrictions could create serious healthcare and economic challenges .

With so much macro uncertainty stemming from Tuesday's U.S. CPI and Wednesday's Fed announcements, as well as the ECB and BOE meetings on Thursday, much of Monday's price action was pre-event position risk consolidation.

The dollar was aided by Treasury yields and Fed hike pricing rebounding Monday before 3-month and 10-year Treasury auctions, with the implied peak in Fed rate rising to 5% by May. That rise comports with recent Fed guidance that the likely rate ceiling will be higher than 4.75% dot plot mean from September's meeting.

The market continues to price in rates being cut almost 50bp after a mid-year peak, but the risk is that rates stay higher for longer, as the Fed and historical patterns also guide.

Core CPI will be scrutinized Tuesday after recent upbeat service sector and labor market data that could cushion the impact of rate hikes and favor a later Fed easing pivot.

EUR/USD was little changed after an earlier rally ran into resistance ahead of December's 1.0595 trend high on EBS by June range highs and the 38.2% Fibo of the 2021-22 pandemic plunge.

Sterling was flat, with sellers into and just above 1.2300 by August's high and half of the 2021-22 tumble to record lows again capping ahead of the Fed and BoE meetings. A bullish breakout toward May's 1.2665 would look likely if recent convergence of Fed and BoE rates in late 2023 persists after this week's events.

USD/JPY rose 0.8% on the rebound in Treasury yields, in stark contrast to the BoJ's static negative 0.1% policy rate.

