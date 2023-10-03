BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar jolt vs yen stymies US job-openings inspired rally

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to trend highs against all major currencies after August JOLTS came in a whopping 810k above forecast and sent Treasury yields to new 16-year highs, but the bullish mood for U.S. currency was interrupted by USD/JPY's spike down from just above 150 to 147.30 that raised suspicions about intervention.

A senior Japanese ministry of finance official declined to comment on whether Japan had intervened in foreign exchange markets. The New York Federal Reserve did not respond to requests for comment.

The sharp drop just after clearing the 150 level left traders on edge, leaving USD/JPY with a 0.6% loss.

EUR/USD was only marginally lower after coming off its new 1.0448 trend low that got closer to the 50% Fibo of the 2022-23 recovery at 1.0402 on EBS. This being the 12th consecutive week of losses, there's some short profit-taking on concern the dollar index could come off its winning streak if USD/JPY has hit the wall near 150.

But dollar bullish divergence between U.S. and euro zone data and Treasury-bund yield spreads would need to fade to favor a EUR/USD recovery.

U.S. ISM non-manufacturing and ADP releases on Wednesday, jobless claims on Thursday and the employment report on Friday should set the tone for October.

And though Tuesday's Fed speakers adhered to the narrative rates will likely have to remain elevated for some time to get inflation down quickly enough, there was also some acknowledgement that soaring Treasury yields are another form of tightening.

Equities, riskier assets and high beta currencies took the heaviest hit from rising Treasury yields. But there is some concern about the U.S. banking sector, as the KBE index slides back toward this year's banking crisis lows.

Sterling was flat after coming off a new trend low at 1.2054 and below the 38.2% Fibo of the 2022-23 recovery at 1.2068, with 1.2000 now eyed. That amid fresh indications inflation is retreating, reducing the need for further BoE rate hikes.

Aussie fell 1% amid global derisking and the RBA's fourth rate hold, as soaring Treasury yields foster risk-aversion on a grand scale.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.