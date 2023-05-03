BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar hits lows on more circumspect, data-dependent Fed

May 3 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Wednesday, hitting its lows of the day versus the euro, yen and sterling after the Fed and Chair Jerome Powell raised the bar for further tightening to fight still high inflation now that policy is restrictive and economic and financial risks are increasing.

The dollar index and Treasury yields initially fell to new session lows on the statement dropping the line anticipating further rate hikes will be needed, replacing it with watching incoming data to determine if more hikes "may be appropriate."

Powell reiterated that the labor market remains tight and inflation high, basically keeping the Fed's policy options open and allowing Treasury yields and the dollar to bounce briefly, before yields then fell with stocks.

That left EUR/USD up 0.5% after earlier nearing April's trend highs.

USD/JPY briefly recovered from key Fibo support, but was down over 1%.

Sterling came off Wednesday's 11-month highs, but still managed a 0.69% gain.

The ISM non-manufacturing index was roughly as forecast. The employment index slipped closer to 50, prices paid remained hot and a jump in new orders was likely driven by export orders surging from 43.7 to 60.9.

Markets need to see Friday's employment report to gauge whether there was any validity to ADP's 296k print versus March's 142k. Or whether falling job openings, rising layoffs and uptrend in continued jobless claims point to April non-farm payrolls Friday falling to 180k forecast from 236k in March.

Jobless claims top Thursday's releases, following the ECB meeting seen hiking rates 25bp, with two more such hikes by year-end.

Next week's CPI will feed Fed rate expectations, with December fed funds down 11bp.

A new risk curve ball came from the Kremlin claiming Ukraine had attempted to kill President Putin in a Kremlin drone attack.

