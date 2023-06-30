BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar hiccups after ingesting lackluster PCE data

June 30 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.46% into quarter-end after softer-than-forecast U.S. PCE data more than erased pre-release Treasury yield gains, while even more consequential U.S. data looms next week.

Chicago PMI and Michigan sentiment were, respectively, much weaker than forecast and above forecast, the latter showing by no change in 1-year inflation expectations at 3.3%.

Euro zone inflation edged lower, as expected, though with the core rate at 6.8% the ECB remains tasked with further tightening.

EUR/USD gained 0.44% after trading its lowest since June 16 before the PCE release. The rebound reversed Thursday's drop on falling jobless claims and upwardly revised Q1 GDP. Two-year bund-Treasury yields spreads recovered roughly 3bp, while risk-on and month-end flows weakened the haven dollar more broadly.

Next week could be crucial for the Fed-led dollar recovery, as 2-year Treasury yields near March's 16-year pre-banking crisis peak with June ISMs, non-farm payrolls and May JOLTS on the calendar.

May payrolls at 339k beat forecast by 140k, and June is forecast at 223k on Friday. Thursday's ISM services is forecast at 51.0 from May's meek 50.3. Monday's ISM manufacturing is forecast at 47 versus 46.9 and prices paid at 44.0 versus 44.2.

The Fed remains priced to hike rates at least once more before cuts become increasingly probable into 2024. And the ECB, with rates at 3.5% vs 6.8% core euro zone inflation, has two 25bp hikes priced before plateauing until mid-2024.

USD/JPY fell 0.38% after a failed attempt to keep prices above 145 and in the MoF intervention danger zone. The heavily overbought pair fell toward hourly chart supports that have sustained gains since the BoJ's June 16 meeting left policies ultra-easy.

Sterling surged 0.72%, having been hit hardest earlier this week.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

