BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar follows Treasury yield retreat ahead of payrolls

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Thursday as the overbought U.S. currency followed Treasury yields further into a correction begun after well-below-forecast ADP payrolls and mediocre ISM services data on Wednesday, with no help from Thursday's claims data ahead of Friday's key jobs report.

The pullback comes on concerns the nearly 5% surge in 10-year yields from 4.06% to 4.88% since September's correction low is amplifying financial risk well beyond the Fed's 5.25% increase in rates and reducing the need for keeping rates high for a prolonged period.

Most recent Fed speakers have reiterated their hawkish guidance while noting that soaring Treasury yield could enhance the tightening and disinflation efforts. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee said he sees the economy on a "golden path" toward 2% inflation without undue recession risk.

EUR/USD's recovery from Tuesday's 1.0448 trend low on EBS breached the 10-day moving average, now at 1.0543. That despite 10-year bund-Treasury yield spreads falling 5bp to retest Tuesday's trend lows, German August exports down 1.2% versus down 0.4% forecast and ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau on Thursday saying yield spike adds to case against another rate hike.

USD/JPY fell 0.5% as Treasury-JGB yields spreads retreated, with 2-year spreads their lowest since Sep. 13 and 10-year spreads now 13bp off Tuesday's peak. Those drops enhanced by 10-year JGB yields rise to 80bp, the highest since 2013, and nearing the BoJ's 100bp "hard" yield control cap, despite BoJ buying.

USD/JPY spec longs looking for a 150 breakout were sorely disappointed by Tuesday's 150.165-147.30 plunge and soggy recovery attempts since.

Sterling rose 0.45%, and above tenkan resistance for the first time since Sept. 1, but oversold buy signals would need a close above last Friday's 1.2271 swing high and softer-than-forecast U.S. jobs data to be confirmed.

Aussie rose 0.7% as high beta currencies caught their breath amid the pullback in Treasury yields and derisking.

Crude fell more than 2% after a plunge of roughly 5% on Wednesday, amid demand concerns, while the S&P500 held above its 200-DMA.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

