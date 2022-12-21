BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar firms, sterling slides, euro fades as BoJ effect ebbs

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.25% on Wednesday led by USD/JPY's 0.42% rebound from BoJ-inspired implosion and sterling's 0.86% drop as a wave of UK worker strikes and record British public debt weighed on a currency already hamstrung by the BoE's struggle to catch up to the inflation curve.

The Treasury yield curve steepened again, reducing the 2-10-year curve inversion by 4bp to its tightest since Nov. 14 at -54.3bp and stocks rallied.

U.S. existing home sales plunged 7.7% to a 2-1/2 year low . Median prices fell 2.1% but were still up 3.5% year-on-year and 37% from pre-pandemic levels due to extremely tight inventories.

Partly offsetting that was an unexpected rebound in December consumer confidence to 108.3 from 101.4, largely on lower inflation expectations .

But Wednesday's price action was mostly pre-holiday and year-end consolidation of the dollar's slide since September, sterling's rebound from September's record low and EUR/USD's hefty 12.7% recovery from its 20-year September lows.

And, of course, consolidation of USD/JPY's biggest one-day drop in 24 years on Tuesday after the BoJ took the first step toward exiting its yield curve control policy . That after Tuesday's 130.58 EBS low held above August's key 130.40 low and the lowest price since the Fed began its series of four 75bp rate hikes.

USD/JPY's 151.94-130.58 tumble far outpaced drops in Treasury-JGB yield spreads from their Q4 peaks. A recovery from Tuesday's 130.58 trough is, however, expected to be short-lived and followed by an eventual slide to supports at 126.56/37 .

EUR/USD is threatening its first close below the 10-day moving average, last at 1.0597, since November as it corrects from December's overbought 1.0737 EBS peak just below the 61.8% Fibo of 2022's fall.

USD/CNH rose 0.46% amid fear China's abrupt exit from zero-COVID policies will trigger a serious health crisis over the next few months .

Focus is on Friday's core PCE and University of Michigan data.

