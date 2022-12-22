BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar firms after solid US data

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied in U.S. trade on Thursday on the back of rising U.S. Treasury yields and falling U.S. and global equity prices as traders rushed to curate positions ahead of the expected year-end drop in liquidity.

The dollar rally picked up speed in early New York action after U.S. data hinted that a Fed pivot on rates may be pushed further down the road.

U.S. jobless claims rose less than forecast and remained at a level that indicates the Fed has plenty of work to do to reduce employment in an effort to subdue above-target inflation.

A surprise upward revision to final U.S. Q3 GDP added to less-dovish Fed expectations.

Sterling led falling 0.67% to 1.2003byU.S. afternoon trade, hit hard after UK Q3 GDP came in below forecast and showed the UK was the worst performing economy in the G7.

EUR/USD lost 0.2% to 1.0583, the euro moving from its 1.0615 NorAm open lower after the upbeat U.S. GDP data and jobless claims hinted that a significant convergence in rates with the euro zone would likely be delayed.

The yen was the only major currency with a gain versus the dollar after this week's BoJ bond market adjustment stoked talk of the Japan joining other major economies in normalizing rates.

USD/JPY fell 0.1% to 132.32, with USD/JPY specs still caught long taking the opportunity to sell dollars on pullbacks.

Bitcoin slid 1.3% and ether dropped 2.24% amid the overhang from FTX’s implosion.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

