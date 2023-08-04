BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar falls after jobs data favors Fed hike cycle end

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.66% in a broad-based retreat following below-forecast and downwardly revised non-farm payrolls. The payrolls trend suggests jobs are destined to fall below the 100-120k increase needed to support economic growth, and to keep the Fed from having to cut rates to avoid a hard landing.

Unless NFPs stop falling at the pace they have been over the last year, they will fall below the 100k level by February. And given the 5.25% rise in the Fed funds rate, the impact of which is going to increase substantially in coming months, the market's current pricing of no more Fed hikes, and in fact cuts beginning in earnest by Q1, appears logical.

And if so, continuance of the dollar's Treasury yield rise driven rebound from July's lows looks unlikely unless U.S. data is surprisingly strong or other economies deteriorate more than has already been priced in. That as daily and weekly dollar index charts suggest the primary dollar downtrend remains intact.

EUR/USD rose 0.8% and erased almost all of this week's prior losses, boosted by 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads rising 12bps.

Sterling rose 0.64%, shaking off Thursday's post-BoE rate hike lows that held just above late June lows that perhaps completed an ABC correction.

USD/JPY fell 0.5% in line with the retreat in Treasury yields after their recent surge stoked by Fitch's U.S. downgrade and worries the BoJ's higher JGB yield cap would trigger a deluge of Treasury sales by Japanese investors, the largest foreign holders of Treasuries.

But the BoJ stepped in repeatedly this week to limit how high JGB yields rise, limiting the allure of still extremely low-yield Japanese debt.

The day's risk-on and dollar off vibe plus the ending of Chinese curbs on Australian barley imports helped AUD/USD to a 0.8% gain, subdued somewhat by RBA growth and inflation projections.

Brent rose 1.6% on Friday and for the week as OPEC+ kept to its production cuts and the U.S. rig count fell to its lowest since March 2022, that after the largest ever weekly drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

There is some concern the 6-week rise in crude and higher grain prices could lift cost inflation, and that the base effect on CPI will flip, putting upward pressure on year-over-year readings. Whether that will have any meaningful impact on monetary policy is debatable.

U.S. July CPI is due out on Aug. 10, with overall and core forecast up 0.2% m/m and 3.3% and 4.8% y/y from June's 3.0% and 4.8% readings.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.