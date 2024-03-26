BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar correction vs euro and yen comes to an end

March 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index got back above flat Tuesday after its corrective pullback from Friday's highs attracted buyers in cautious pre-quarter-end and holiday trading and on mildly supportive U.S. data ahead of Friday's Fed-favored core PCE update.

A rebound in U.S. durable goods orders lifted Treasury yields and the dollar, but the Philly and Dallas Fed March non-manufacturing indexes were more negative and consumer confidence at 104.7 missed the 107 forecast, with February revised to 104.8 from 106.7.

Two-year Treasury yields recovered from earlier lows to gain 1bp, then slipped slightly after a solid 5-year auction.

Bigger yield swings and potential dollar moves might have to wait until after Friday's core PCE, income and consumption data. The forex market will be open Friday, but not bond or stock markets, so liquidity and perhaps conviction should be constrained, unless the data are far from forecasts.

USD/JPY rose 0.05% after shaking off more Japanese yen-boosting intervention threats. Markets were underwhelmed by the BoJ rate hike above zero last week and scrapping of its yield curve control in name only.

The MoF is correct that the March rise toward 2023/22's peaks at 151.92/94 -- that spawned the last round of yen intervention in 2022 -- has speculative backing, given net spec IMM longs are nearing their highest since 2017.

But if upcoming top-tier U.S. data affirm the disinflation trend has been halted and the economy remains relatively robust, it will be harder to claim USD/JPY's uptrend lacks fundamental backing and thus warrants intervention.

EUR/USD fell 0.04% with sellers happy to fade the two-day bounce toward Friday's high and the 10-day moving average. That as the ECB is priced as slightly more likely than the Fed to cut in June and end 2024 with about 10bp of extra rate cuts.

EUR/USD bearishness looks justified given sources have German institutes cutting their 2024 GDP forecast to 0.1% from 1.3%, while the FOMC last week increased their GDP forecast to 2.1% from 1.4%.

Sterling was little changed after it, too, found sellers ahead of Friday's highs.

The weakest of the majors was the Swiss franc, down 0.42% amid expectations the SNB will cut rates a further two to three times before year-end.

The yuan stabilized after Friday's dive and partial recovery Monday on apparent state-directed support Monday.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

