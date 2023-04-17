BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar boosted by Empire beat, less bank crisis angst

April 17 (Reuters) - The dollar index extended its rebound from Friday's lows after the New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing gauge unexpectedly increased for the first time in five months, sending Treasury yields up against bunds, gilts and JGBs.

More than 70bp of Fed rate cuts by September have been priced out since March's bank crisis trough.

September's rate is now projected at 4.85%, about where it was in January before a raft of surprisingly strong U.S. data sent September pricing to a 5.66% peak on March 8 before U.S. bank failures sent it to a low of 4.12% last month.

The dollar index went on a slide until hitting a one-year low on Friday but held by February's lows before rebounding 2-year Treasury-bund yields spreads dealt it a reprieve.

U.S. economic data has been disparate of late -- while banking crisis indicators have stabilized -- but core CPI's rise to 5.6% in March alongside an exceptionally low jobless rate have bolstered Fed hawks.

Another 25bp Fed hike is expected in May or June, along with current pricing of rates in Q3 at least as high as they were projected before wild February and March swings.

EUR/USD fell 0.58% as 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads slid 7bp. Next support is the rising 21-day moving average at 1.0880. More of the March-April banking-crisis advance could be retraced if the 21-DMA is closed below.

USD/JPY rose 0.5%, nearing 61.8% of its March slide at 134.75, with scope to hurdles by 136 as well.

The yen is increasingly vulnerable to Treasury yield rises because 10-year JGB yields are back up by the BoJ's 0.5% yield curve control cap and Governor Ueda says any policies shifts will take time.

Sterling fell 0.32%, breaching support at 1.2370 on Monday. A close below there could see half of the March-February risk-off rise at 1.2175 tested, especially if this week's key UK data underwhelm.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.